State Senator encouraging residents to sign up for Obamacare before deadline

HARRISBURG – A state Senator is encouraging Pennsylvanians to sign up for health insurance before the deadline at the end of the month.

Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-7th, Philadelphia) says uncertainty in Washington makes it more important than ever for people to register under the Affordable Care Act, “We don’t know what these folks in Washington, D.C. are going to do. They might vote to get this thing out of here. They might vote to repeal it. We want everybody enrolled. 877-570-3642 or healthcare.gov. Sign up. Enroll.”

Sen. Hughes says the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare is hypocritical, “It’s interesting, the guys that have the best insurance in the world, the best health insurance in the world, the members of the United States Congress, are working to cut out the insurance for everybody else. That makes absolutely no sense.”

The deadline to enroll is January 31.