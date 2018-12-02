State representative to hold Real ID pre-qualifying event

SHAMOKIN– If you are interested in pre-qualifying for PennDOT’s new REAL ID, there’s an event coming up for you. State Representative Kurt Masser is hosting the event from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 6. It will be held at the Knights of Columbus at 400 East Independence Street in Shamokin.

Rep. Masser says he wants to make more convenient for local residents to obtain their new REAL IDs. The federal government is requiring the new REAL ID cards in the future to enter federal buildings and board commercial flights. PennDOT will make the new identification cards available in March so doing the process now will help you be prepared for the new card’s implementation.

Applicants for REAL IDs need to bring an original birth certificate or passport, Social Security card, and proof of their current address. For more information, visit RepMasser.com