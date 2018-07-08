State Representative Schlegel Culver talks school safety

SUNBURY – There is new school safety money in the new state budget and state representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) says the funding should allow districts to consider a wide range of options.

She told us, the grants are designed for maximum flexibility, “Every school district is different. Every region of the state is different, so I think with input from students, parents and teachers, the school board will be able to make good decisions, that’ll make our student center teachers feel safer.”

Culver went into more detail about where exactly the money could go, “Hire school police officers, school resource officers, counselors and mental health counselors, alternative education and diversion programs, violence prevention initiatives, school safety and emergency preparedness plans, and actual physical upgrades to the school buildings.”

The $32.7 billion budget was passed in late June with $60 million earmarked for an off budget grant program designated for school safety in the state.