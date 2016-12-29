State representative hosts Farmer’s Breakfast

SELINSGROVE – Those who are involved in the agriculture industry can take part in an upcoming Farmer’s Breakfast, hosted by State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury). The breakfast will take place on Friday, January 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.

Culver said agriculture makes up a big part of her district and it’s important to hear from these men and women about the issues they face and how they can work together at the state level to better serve their needs. State Veterinarian Dr. David Wolfgang will be the guest speaker. To register for the annual event, you can call 570-286-5885 or go online to www.lyndaculver.com.