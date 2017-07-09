State Rep talks about gambling and recreational marijuana

SUNBURY – Yes on Video Gaming Terminals, and no on taxing recreational pot…so says State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer). He voted ‘no’ on the proposed state budget that was passed last week due to the house and the senate failing to lay out a plan to pay for it first.

Rep. Keller discusses why video gambling is a good revenue stream, despite the fact that it’s missing the mark, “Part of the reason we didn’t hit the estimate was we didn’t enact all the legislation that need to be last time. In all fairness, there are some things that didn’t get across the finish line that were probably needed, (like) some of the video gaming, some of the other things that we were hoping to get done last year.”

Fred Keller was on WKOK’s On The Mark and one caller suggested legalizing pot—and taxing it—but Rep Keller said, with him, that’s a non-starter, “I think we have not yet seen the issues that we are going to have in our society with recreational marijuana, and quite frankly, I’m going to be right up front with you, I am not going to support recreational marijuana.”

You can hear more from Rep Keller on WKOK’s “On The Mark” at WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)