State Rep. candidate Rager-Kay changes stance on gun control

SUNBURY – A state representative candidate says she is changing her stance on gun control in Pennsylvania. Dr. Jennifer-Rager Kay, democratic candidate for the 85th District, had previously voiced an opinion to strictly control assault rifles, but now says responsible gun owners should be able to buy and use them. Now she says she is primarily concerned with the enforcement of existing to make sure high-powered, automatic assault rifles didn’t get in the wrong hands.

Rager-Kay says changing her stance is an illustration of her campaign theme in putting people first and listening, “I think it has to do with education. But if you’re willing to listen, listen to all sides, and then come up with an educated opinion. Not one that is just misconstrued or stereotyped.”

Despite her change of heart, Dr. Rager-Kay, who’s also a gun owner, says would should have universal background checks, “Requiring every transfer of every gun, whether a long or hand gun, and whether by a dealer or private sale, to be accompanied by a background check. Right now, a private seller of a long gun is not required to even inquire the buyer, whether he is legally allowed to buy it or not, and I think that makes it less safe.”

You can hear more of Dr. Rager-Kay’s conversation from WKOK’s On The Mark at WKOK.com. The candidate was on a recent On The Mark program with a specified set of questions. Incumbent republican Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) will face those questions on August 23.