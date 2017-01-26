State politicians weigh in on sanctuary cities and border wall

UNDATED — President Donald Trump has signed an order to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S. -Mexico border wall. He’s also ordering cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities” and planning to boost the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers. State politicians are weighing in on the executive orders, including U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.)

Casey said, ” “President Trump’s actions today have grave potential effects on Pennsylvania communities. His order could strip needed resources from communities across the country, crippling funding for schools, depleting resources for domestic violence shelters and halting economic development projects. It would also turn our local police forces into a de facto immigration force, taking community cops off their local beats and robbing them of the ability to target their resources and efforts on stopping violent criminals and addressing local problems.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said, “I was pleased to see President Trump take this preliminary step to help end dangerous sanctuary cities. This is a crucial issue of public safety, which I have pursued since 2015. I was especially pleased to see that President Trump adopted my approach of attempting to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities. While this is an important first step, more needs to be done, as President Trump is limited in what he can accomplish through Executive Order. We need legislation to ensure local police are not subject to lawsuits for good faith efforts to cooperate with federal law enforcement to remove dangerous criminals and terrorists from our streets. And only Congress can act to withhold millions of dollars of formula grants and thus provide the incentive needed to prompt sanctuary cities to change their policies.”

And Congressman Lou Barletta (R-1th, Hazleton) said, “Today is a good day for those of us who have long fought against illegal immigration,” Barletta said. “These are all important steps toward securing our borders and beginning to finally enforce our federal immigration laws. I have been fighting against illegal immigration since I was mayor of Hazleton, Pennsylvania more than a decade ago, and it is wonderful to finally have an ally in the White House. President Trump has been true to his word, taking decisive action on illegal immigration inside of his first week in office.”