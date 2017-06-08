State Police: Worker blocked exits before store shooting

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania supermarket employee who shot and killed three fellow workers spent the first 90 minutes of his shift blocking entrances and exits so no one could flee once the shooting started.

At a news conference outside the Weis Market in Eaton Township on Thursday, state police say 24-year-old Randy Stair fired 59 shots from two pistol-grip shotguns he’d brought into the store in a duffel bag early Thursday.

Police say one witness inside the store managed to flee and call 911.

Police say Stair killed himself after shooting his three co-workers. It happened after the store closed for the night.

Authorities say it’s still unclear why Stair targeted 63-year-old Terry Sterling, 26-year-old Victoria Brong and 47-year-old Brian Hayes.

Police are searching for a motive and are examining his online activity.