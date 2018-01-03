State police Stonington: Sleeping woman raped by homeless man,

SHAMOKIN – A homeless man is in custody after state police say he raped a woman while she was sleeping. The Daily Item reports the woman said the incident took place in Jackson Township, Northumberland County.

Arrested was 43-year-old James Reinard, who’s listed as homeless, his faces felony rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault charges. Reinard was arraigned before District Judge John Gembic Tuesday and was sent to county jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.

The victim told police she had taken a sleeping pill and awoke with Reinard was having sex with her. (Matt Catrillo)