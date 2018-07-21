Home
State police Selinsgrove: More gunplay on a Valley highway

WKOK Staff | July 21, 2018

 

 

SELINSGROVE  – In the Selinsgrove area, several people who were driving on Routes 11/15 Sunday afternoon say someone pointed a gun at them.  The suspect vehicle was a silver Dodge Dakota, with out of state license plates. The incident happened last Sunday around 2pm.

 

The passed them on the right side, when a man who is described n his early 30’s, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them. The victims stated the man was wearing a baseball hat and a black t-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Selinsgrove.

