State police Selinsgrove: More gunplay on a Valley highway

SELINSGROVE – In the Selinsgrove area, several people who were driving on Routes 11/15 Sunday afternoon say someone pointed a gun at them. The suspect vehicle was a silver Dodge Dakota, with out of state license plates. The incident happened last Sunday around 2pm.

The passed them on the right side, when a man who is described n his early 30’s, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them. The victims stated the man was wearing a baseball hat and a black t-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Selinsgrove.