State police releases results of enforcement initiative

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police in northeast Pennsylvania conducted a two-day enforcement initiative this week. It targeted impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers on Interstates 80 and 81 in all Valley and other Central PA counties and northeast PA counties. Additionally, highway interdiction and commercial vehicle safety were emphasized.

Drugs seized during the initiative included 19 kilos of cocaine, 980 bags of heroin, and three grams of crack cocaine. Six DUI arrests and four felony drug arrests were also made. A county breakdown of where the drugs were confiscated was not available. (Matt Catrillo)