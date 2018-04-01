State Police pursuit leads to drug charges in Columbia County

MIFFLIN TWP – Two men are behind bars after leading police on a short pursuit in Columbia County late Friday night. State Police in Bloomsburg say 26-year old Ender Arias was driving on I-80 westbound near Mifflinville when police attempted to pull him over, but Arias did not stop. Reports say the vehicle continued on I-80 and police observed drugs and other paraphernalia being thrown from the vehicle.

Arias finally stopped in the travel lane of Main Mifflin Road after hitting a guardrail. No injuries were reported and both Arias and his passenger, 21-year old Isaiah Knight, were taken into custody.

No information was available on what town they were from. Both were arraigned on charges and taken to Columbia County Prison. That investigation is on-going. (Sara Lauver)