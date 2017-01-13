Home
State police need help identifying two shoplifters

State police need help identifying two shoplifters

Jennifer Wakeman | |

LEWISBURG – State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two shoplifters.  On January 9, two white males stole a television and electronics worth $1,450 from the Lewisburg Walmart.

 

On Thursday January 12, the same two men took two televisions from the store, valued at $996.  The men left the store in a tan Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.  We have posted surveillance photos of the two suspects on our website at www.wkok.com.  Anyone with information is asked to contact state police. (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by Jennifer Wakeman

News Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK.