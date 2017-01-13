State police need help identifying two shoplifters

LEWISBURG – State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two shoplifters. On January 9, two white males stole a television and electronics worth $1,450 from the Lewisburg Walmart.

On Thursday January 12, the same two men took two televisions from the store, valued at $996. The men left the store in a tan Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. We have posted surveillance photos of the two suspects on our website at www.wkok.com. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police. (Ali Stevens)