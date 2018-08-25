State police looking for two people after recent robbery

SELINSGROVE – State police are looking for two people who might help them find an armed robber in Snyder County. The two were at the Dollar General store a week ago right before the place was robbed. Troopers are out with grainy pictures of two, who may be able to help the investigation. We have a picture of the two at WKOK.com.

There are 2 persons of interest that PSP-Selinsgrove is attempting to identify. Here is what state police are saying: The two appeared to be waiting for everyone to leave the store, and then they left the store together in a 2008-2011 Gray or Silver Ford Focus sedan. The pair left the store approximately 12 minutes before the robbery occurred.

The male is white, approximately 5’4” to 5’8” with a thin build, thin facial hair, a tattoo on the right and left sides of his neck, he was wearing safety glasses, a brown and white hat, black tee shirt with white lettering, camouflage pants and black shoes. The left shoe lace is untied and tangled at the ends. When the robber later entered the store, he also had similar footwear with his left shoe lace untied and the ends were tangled.

The woman is white, approximately 5’2” to 5’6” wearing glasses, a white tee shirt with an MTV logo, blue jeans and black and white Adidas tennis shoes. They left the store in the Ford Focus and traveled east on Rt. 522. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police in Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.