State police looking for coffee maker thief

SELINSGROVE — State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a coffee maker and cosmetic items from WalMart near Selinsgrove. The incident took place on April 5 around 8:50 p.m. and a surveillance photo of the suspect is posted on our website at WKOK.com.

Troopers say the man took a Keurig Coffee Maker and cosmetics totaling around $100 dollars. He was driving a silver or white newer model Ford Focus with a Pennsylvania license plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police. (Ali Stevens)