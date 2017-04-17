Home
State police looking for coffee maker thief

Ali Stevens

SELINSGROVE — State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a coffee maker and cosmetic items from WalMart near Selinsgrove.  The incident took place on April 5 around 8:50 p.m. and a surveillance photo of the suspect is posted on our website at WKOK.com.

 

Troopers say the man took a Keurig Coffee Maker and cosmetics totaling around $100 dollars.  He was driving a silver or white newer model Ford Focus with a Pennsylvania license plate.  Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.  (Ali Stevens)

