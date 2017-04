SELINSGROVE – State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a retail theft suspect. Troopers say the man put a can of peanuts down the front of his pants at WalMart in Selinsgrove and tried to leave without paying.

A security guard tried to stop him but he fled on foot and was seen leaving the parking lot in a silver or white two-door vehicle. A surveillance photo of the suspect is posted on our website at WKOK.com.