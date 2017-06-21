State police investigating a series of sexual assaults

SUNBURY—A series of sexual assaults in Northumberland and Columbia Counties has led state police to look for one suspect. A recent sexual assault in April may be related to a series of incidents spanning over several years involving sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults of female victims.

Troopers say the victims were confronted in the early morning hours at their homes. The offender entered through a door or window. The victims were restrained and in some cases the victims were transported and assaulted at a separate location.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6” to 5’9” with an average build, 35-45 years of age. The investigation suggests the offender may have observed his victims for some time prior to each attack and he may have access to multiple vehicles.

State Police encourage citizens to secure their residences and be aware of their surroundings. The most recent incident happened on April 23, 2017 in Jackson Township, Northumberland County. The offender appears to be familiar with the area and may have ties to the community.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the state police. Stonington State Police will be holding a press conference this morning, delivering information about this case.