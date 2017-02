SELINSGROVE — State police are investigating a retail theft incident at a local department store. Troopers say a man stole a $64.00 hat from Boscov’s in Monroe Township, Snyder County on February 17.

The theft took place around 3 p.m. and the man is described as a white, about 6 feet tall and 130 pounds. There is a surveillance photo of the man posted on our website at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)