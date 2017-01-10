State police fundraising scam

HOLLIDAYSBURG – State police are warning residents about a fundraising scam. In the last few days, Troop G stations have received reports from residents about a telephone solicitation that is said to be raising money for the Pennsylvania State Police fund or for Trooper Landon Weaver’s family.

State police say it does not participate in raising funds for the department and does not conduct charitable work. It does endorse fund-raising efforts for certain programs including Camp Cadet and Crime Stoppers.

Residents should obtain and review written information regarding any charity before choosing to make a donation.