State police DUI checkpoint results in 4 DUI arrests

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A state police DUI checkpoint in Northumberland County over the weekend might have stopped some folks who took their St. Patrick’s day celebration on the road. Four DUI arrests occurred late Saturday night through early Sunday morning as Stonington state police oversaw a DUI checkpoint.

The precise location of the checkpoint was not disclosed, other than it was in Northumberland County. In addition to the four DUIs, the checkpoint also resulted in stopping drivers with six other traffic violations and two written warnings were issued. Troopers say about 100 vehicles were stopped. The checkpoint occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.