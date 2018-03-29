State police around the Valley conduct ‘enforcement blitz’

HARRISBURG – At some point last week, you might have seen a large number of state police patrolling the Valley. Trooper say it was a part of a state police’s ‘enforcement blitz’ conduced last Tuesday and Wednesday, March 20 and 21, with the goal of improving highway safety.

They say their targeted violations were distracted driving, aggressive driving, commercial vehicle violations, impaired driving, and the goal of highway criminal interdiction. Troopers specifically targeted Interstates 80 and 81 throughout Northumberland, Union, Columbia, and other neighboring counties in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Some results of the ‘enforcement blitz’ included six DUI arrests, 630 various traffic citations, three felony drug and three other felony related arrests, and an illegal weapon seized. A total of 678 motorists were contacted through the two-day enforcement effort.