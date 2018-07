MOUNT CARMEL—The Mayor of Mount Carmel issued a state of emergency Monday due to flooding. Mayor Philip Cimino sent a notice to Northumberland County EMA declaring the state of emergency. In the notice Cimino says, due to heavy rain, multiple homes in the borough have flooding. He says there is also damage to streets from the flooding.

He says the borough is utilizing all the resources at their disposal and they are requesting assistance from county, state, federal resources.