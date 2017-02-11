State News, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Parents say black high school basketball players were targeted with racist chants during a game in western Pennsylvania where the home team was celebrating “Hick Night.” The parents say the Connellsville students yelled chants including “Build that wall!” and “Get them out of here!” at black Uniontown players. The Connellsville fans were sporting gear like camouflage baseball caps and flannel shirts with sleeves cut off as part of the theme night.
At least one was holding a Donald Trump campaign sign. An assistant superintendent for the Connellsville school district says officials met with students to explain how their actions were perceived. David McDonald says the school has officially apologized to Uniontown. Uniontown parents claim the harassment continued until halftime, but McDonald says the chants were immediately stopped.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has announced he won’t run for a third term amid an FBI probe into $160,000 worth of gifts he initially failed to report. Reports show the gifts included a new roof, a $2,700 couch and luxury vacations. He has agreed to pay $62,000 in related fines.
The 50-year-old Democrat says he showed poor judgment and became a distraction to his office. He did not take questions at a Friday news conference, but said he regrets “mistakes in my personal life and in my personal financial life.” Williams has said he encountered financial problems amid a divorce and tuition costs for his children. He is the city’s first black district attorney. He grew up in Philadelphia and served as student president of Pennsylvania State University.
Scores & Skeds
Boys Basketball
Lewisburg 59
Shikellamy 56
Halifax 47
Juniata 43
Line Mountain 51
Greenwood 45 OT
Meadowbrook Christian 56
Columbia County Christian 12
Northumberland Christian 66
New Covenant 33
Girls Basketball
Benton 45
Muncy 29
Tri Valley 55
Schuylkill Haven 45
East Juniata 47
Upper Dauphin 37
Halifax 55
Line Mountain 39
Jersey Shore 51
Selinsgrove 38
Lewisburg 50
Central Columbia 28
Shamokin 50
Central Mountain 25
Midd West 57
Shikellamy 46
Milton 34
Danville 30
Montoursville 44
Mifflinburg 38
Mount Carmel 51
Loyalsock 42
Northumberland Christian 53
New Covenant 8
Warrior Run 39
South Williamsport 14
NBA
Friday’s Games
Denver 131, New York 123
Miami 108, Brooklyn 99
San Antonio 103, Detroit 92
Golden State 122, Memphis 107
L.A. Lakers 122, Milwaukee 114
New Orleans 122, Minnesota 106
Washington 112, Indiana 107
Phoenix 115, Chicago 97
Sacramento 108, Atlanta 107
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 9 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 10 p.m.
NHL
Friday’s Games
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Boston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
( 1) Gonzaga at (20) Saint Mary’s, 10 p.m.
( 2) Villanova at (24) Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
( 3) Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
( 4) Louisville vs. Miami, 2 p.m.
( 5) Oregon at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
( 6) Baylor vs. TCU, 2 p.m.
( 9) Arizona vs. California, 10 p.m.
(13) West Virginia vs. Kansas State, Noon
(14) Florida State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
(15) Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m.
(17) Florida vs. Texas A&M, Noon
(18) Duke vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.
(19) South Carolina at Mississippi State, 8 p.m.
(21) Maryland vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m.
(22) Butler at Providence, 4 p.m.
(23) Creighton at DePaul, 2 p.m.