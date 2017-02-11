State News, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Parents say black high school basketball players were targeted with racist chants during a game in western Pennsylvania where the home team was celebrating “Hick Night.” The parents say the Connellsville students yelled chants including “Build that wall!” and “Get them out of here!” at black Uniontown players. The Connellsville fans were sporting gear like camouflage baseball caps and flannel shirts with sleeves cut off as part of the theme night.

At least one was holding a Donald Trump campaign sign. An assistant superintendent for the Connellsville school district says officials met with students to explain how their actions were perceived. David McDonald says the school has officially apologized to Uniontown. Uniontown parents claim the harassment continued until halftime, but McDonald says the chants were immediately stopped.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has announced he won’t run for a third term amid an FBI probe into $160,000 worth of gifts he initially failed to report. Reports show the gifts included a new roof, a $2,700 couch and luxury vacations. He has agreed to pay $62,000 in related fines.

The 50-year-old Democrat says he showed poor judgment and became a distraction to his office. He did not take questions at a Friday news conference, but said he regrets “mistakes in my personal life and in my personal financial life.” Williams has said he encountered financial problems amid a divorce and tuition costs for his children. He is the city’s first black district attorney. He grew up in Philadelphia and served as student president of Pennsylvania State University.

