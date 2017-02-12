State News, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf promised $2 billion in cuts and savings in his new proposal to fix Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances, but his definition is turning out to be a broad one. It counts potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in cost avoidances that might have materialized anyway. It also includes hundreds of millions from non-tax cash sources. Some may not be politically polarizing. But the Republican-controlled Legislature may not like others.

READING, Pa. (AP) — The chairman of a century-old department store chain has died. Albert Boscov was 87. Boscov’s CEO and vice chairman Jim Boscov said in a statement that his uncle died Friday of cancer at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, “surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters.”

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man has been acquitted of third-degree murder but convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his son who lived for more than two decades in a vegetative state after a brain injury. Christopher Barber earlier served six years for aggravated assault in the case. He was freed Friday after a time-served sentence.

PRESTO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who crashed her vehicle on a western Pennsylvania interstate exit ramp was struck and killed while trying to cross the highway. State police in Allegheny County said the woman crashed on the Kirwan Heights exit of the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.