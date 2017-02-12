State News, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf promised $2 billion in cuts and savings in his new proposal to fix Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances, but his definition is turning out to be a broad one. It counts potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in cost avoidances that might have materialized anyway. It also includes hundreds of millions from non-tax cash sources. Some may not be politically polarizing. But the Republican-controlled Legislature may not like others.
READING, Pa. (AP) — The chairman of a century-old department store chain has died. Albert Boscov was 87. Boscov’s CEO and vice chairman Jim Boscov said in a statement that his uncle died Friday of cancer at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, “surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters.”
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man has been acquitted of third-degree murder but convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his son who lived for more than two decades in a vegetative state after a brain injury. Christopher Barber earlier served six years for aggravated assault in the case. He was freed Friday after a time-served sentence.
PRESTO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who crashed her vehicle on a western Pennsylvania interstate exit ramp was struck and killed while trying to cross the highway. State police in Allegheny County said the woman crashed on the Kirwan Heights exit of the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
Boys Basketball
Mount Carmel 57 – Warrior Run 30
Girls Basketball
Lourdes 56 – Schuylkill Haven 25
Shamokin 46 – Jersey Shore 36
Juniata 54 – Midd-West 39
Line Mountain 67 – Williams Valley 49
NBA
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 107, Charlotte 102
Milwaukee 116, Indiana 100
Cleveland 125, Denver 109
Philadelphia 117, Miami 109
Golden State 130, Oklahoma City 114
Dallas 112, Orlando 80
Houston 133, Phoenix 102
Boston 112, Utah 104
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Games
(1) Gonzaga 74, (20) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 64
(2) Villanova 73, (24) Xavier 57
(3) Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79
(4) Louisville 71, Miami 66
(5) Oregon 82, Southern Cal 70
(6) Baylor 70, TCU 52
(9) Arizona 62, California 47
(13) West Virginia 85, Kansas St. 66
Notre Dame 84, (14) Florida St. 72
(15) Kentucky 67, Alabama 58
(17) Florida 71, Texas A&M 62
(18) Duke 64, Clemson 62
(19) South Carolina 77, Mississippi St. 73
(21) Maryland 86, Ohio St. 77
Providence 71, (22) Butler 65
(23) Creighton 93, DePaul 58
Sunday’s Games
(7) Wisconsin vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
(10) UCLA vs. Oregon State, 5 p.m.
(11) Cincinnati at (25) SMU, 4 p.m.
(12) Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
NHL
Saturday’s Games
Boston 4, Vancouver 3
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1, OT
Dallas 5, Carolina 2
Florida 7, Nashville 4
Columbus 2, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Colorado 2
St. Louis 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4, Winnipeg 1
Buffalo 3, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Anaheim 4
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Chicago 5, Edmonton 1
Sunday’s Games
San Jose at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
