State news and Sports scores

Pennsylvania justices to settle line-item veto power dispute

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania case that pits the governor against the Legislature in a battle over the line-item veto could rebalance the exercise of power during the state’s annual budget negotiations. The state Supreme Court recently announced it will hold oral arguments next month in the challenge brought by state senators of both parties against then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014, after he blue-lined millions of dollars in spending, including special funds controlled by top legislative leaders.

Commonwealth Court ruled just over a year ago that governors have the authority under the state constitution to veto individual provisions in what is a major budget package of amendments to the Fiscal Code. The Supreme Court justices have to decide if they agree or if governors can only veto the Fiscal Code amendments en masse.

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Several hundred people gathered in eastern Pennsylvania for a rally in support of President Donald Trump, one of a number of such rallies across the country. xSupporters waved signs and placards and listened to speeches during Saturday’s “Spirit of America” rally in Bensalem’s Neshaminy State Park in Bucks County.

Organizer Jim Worthington said supporters love Trump’s message of “making America first.” He said “we are here to meet and make sure all Americans are prospering.” Liz Kimmel was one of those braving the cold weather in support of Trump. She said “I couldn’t be more proud of him or proud to be an American.” In northwestern Pennsylvania, the Erie Times-News reported that about 100 people gathered at a square in downtown Erie for a similar demonstration.

Scores & Skeds

Men’s Top 25 College Basketball

No 1 Kansas 90 Oklahoma State 85

No 2 Villanova 81 Georgetown 55

No 6 Oregon 80 Oregon State 59

No 7 Arizona 73 Arizona State 60

No 8 Louisville 71 Notre Dame 64

No 9 Kentucky 71 Texas A&M 63

No 11 Baylor 75 Texas 64

Vanderbilt 73 No 12 Florida 71

Seton Hall 70 No 13 Butler 64

No 14 SMU 103 Memphis 62

No 15 Florida St 66 No 25 Miami 57

No 21 Wichita St 78 Missouri State 63

No 23 Virginia 67 Pittsburgh 42

NBA

Detroit 136 Philadelphia 106

Miami 120 Cleveland 92

Milwaukee 101 Toronto 94

LA Clippers 101 Chicago 91

NHL

Dallas 2 Florida 1

Montreal 4 NY Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 2 Buffalo 1 SO

Boston 3 New Jersey 2

Winnipeg 6 Colorado 1

Ottawa 3 Columbus 2

Washington 2 Philadelphia 1 OT

ALTOONA – Shikellamy is sending one wrestler to the state wrestling championships in Hershey. Cade Ballestrini will move on after a come-from-behind victory over Brady Sittinger of Erie Prep.

You’ll be able to hear wrestling coverage next weekend on WKOK.

Boys Basketball:

District 4 Class 4A Championship Lewisburg 81, Selinsgrove 57 District 4 Class 4A Tournament Third Place Danville 63, Athens 53 District IV Class 3A Tournament

Hughesville 45, Southern Columbia 36

Girls Basketball:

District IV Tournament Class 3A Championship

Mount Carmel 38, Hughesville 27

NCAA Division III Tournament:

Susquehanna University 72

Eastern Connecticut State 67

Susquehanna advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 31 seasons

On Eagle 107 today, Bucknell University takes on Navy in the Patriot League semi-finals. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m.

On WKOK today, the Penn State Nittany Lions play today against Iowa at 12:30pm.

