State news and sports scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a fire that critically injured three girls and led to critical injuries to a responding fire official appears to have been sparked by a recharging hoverboard. Harrisburg fire officials said one victim jumped from a second-floor porch roof to escape the blaze, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline said two other victims were rescued by ladder, as was a man. The three girls were listed in critical condition. The man and another occupant of the home, a teenage male, were treated and released. Police said Lt. Dennis DeVoe was heading to the scene when his vehicle was hit in an intersection. He was reported in critical condition. Officials say the hoverboard was plugged in and charging before it caught fire.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Republican congressman is backing off his claim that former President Barack Obama stayed in Washington solely to run a “shadow government” to undermine the GOP agenda. The office of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly issued a statement late Friday saying he “does not believe that President Obama is personally operating a shadow government.”

Kelly made the initial accusation at a Republican event Saturday north of Pittsburgh. It was captured in a video posted to YouTube. The Obamas have said they would remain in the nation’s capital until their youngest daughter, Sasha, completes high school. Kelly’s office now says the congressman believes “it would be helpful” if the former president calls for an end to what he believes is “obstruction” by former members of the Obama administration still in the executive branch. Obama isn’t commenting.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police in Pittsburgh are investigating the deaths of two men and the shooting of a woman in what they say is a domestic incident.

Officers were sent to a home shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday following reports of shots being fired. They found a 37-year-old woman who’d been shot in the chest and leg. She was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition. Her 9-year-old son was found in the basement uninjured.

Police say officers found the bodies of the woman’s 47-year-old ex-boyfriend and a 46-year-old man on the second floor.

Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK the Phillies at 1pm. There is a full schedule of WKOK sports and programming at WKOK.com.

In women’s college basketball Bucknell hosts Navy today.

In wrestling, Jaret Lane of Southern Columbia won a gold medal at 113 pounds

NBA

Oklahoma City 112 Utah 104 L.A. Clippers 112 Philadelphia 100 Detroit 112 N-Y Knicks 92 New Orleans 125 Charlotte 122 Cleveland 116 Orlando 104 Milwaukee 102 Minnesota 95 Miami 104 Toronto 89 San Antonio 107 Golden State 85 Atlanta 107 Memphis 90 Phoenix 100 Dallas 98 Washington 125 Portland 124 Denver 105 Sacramento 92 NHL

Boston 2 Philadelphia 1 Nashville 3 San Jose 1 Buffalo 5 Columbus 3 Ottawa 4 Colorado 2 Toronto 3 Carolina 2 Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 Calgary 3 Winnipeg 0 Arizona 5 New Jersey 4 St. Louis 4 N-Y Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 3 Vancouver 0 L.A. Kings 4 Washington 2 NCAA (2) Villanova 74 Creighton 60 (7) Arizona 83 (5) Oregon 80 (8) Kentucky 79 Alabama 74 (23) Iowa St. 80 (11) West Virginia 74 (12) SMU 70 UCF 59 (14) Duke 75 (22) Notre Dame 69 (15) Cincinnati 81 UConn 71 (24) Wisconsin 76 Northwestern 48

