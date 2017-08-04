State house member Fred Keller wary of tax hike

SUNBURY — State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) says spending money before earning it is just foolish. That’s his opinion on the current state budget as lawmakers in Harrisburg are trying to figure out how to fund the $32 Billion spending package that they passed last month.

Representative Keller says it’s important to remember whose money they’re spending, “It belongs to the people of the Commonwealth. They’re the ones that generate the money. When I go to work every day I keep it in the back of my mind, we don’t anything to produce this, and we simply take it.”

Rep. Keller says that the choice between borrowing and a tax increase is simple, “If you’re left with two choices, to either borrow or raise some revenue, which means a tax increase I’d sooner not borrow. There’s a good conservative Republican idea, pay your bills as you go.”

Keller says he’s a human and a Pennsylvanian first, “I’m a conservative Republican, but first I’m a human being, I’m a Pennsylvanian. You know, people of this Commonwealth are great, they’re smart, they’re intelligent and we just need to have that honest dialogue and conversation with them.”

The spending bill was passed on June 30, and lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to appropriately fund it. You can more on Representative Keller’s ideas on the budget at WKOK.com.