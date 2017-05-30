State house member Fred Keller on the Rep. Metcalf debacle

HARRISBURG – Was it necessary that there were dozens of arrests in the office of State representative Daryl Metcalfe’s office in Harrisburg last week? That’s a question we put to state house member Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer). He said the ‘March on Harrisburg’ people went with a ‘pledged to risk arrest.’

Rep. Keller says, that says something about the group, “You know if you are going with that intent, that’s not a good thing. If you are going to have a discussion that’s, you know, that’s a whole different ballgame. So, I guess there’s three bills stuck in committee and some folks would like to see those bills moved.”

The group was protesting Rep. Metcalfe holding three bills in committee and not letting the full house vote on them. The bills deal with restricting, a gift ban and voter registration. Keller said those topics in Harrisburg have lots of viewpoints and could be the subject of a good discussion.

But the group may have missed an opportunity, “The point is if you’re going with the intent to risk arrest, I think that sort of sets the tone. The tone should be first and foremost always, to have dialog, and I think sometimes we lose that in this day and age. I meet with everybody, I mean, there is not anybody that I will not meet with. Doesn’t matter what side of the issue someone brings to me, that’s our job. And if that’s not happening it’s very unfortunate.”

WKOK has contacted representative Metcalfe and invited him to comment.