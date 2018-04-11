State finds $80K for Valley firefighters

HARRISBURG – Over $80,000 is heading to a Valley volunteer fire company from the state. Just under $81,000 was recovered by the state Auditor General for the Coal Township Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association. The money was unclaimed in the state treasury. The AG said, a recent audit of the association discovered an $80,814 trust fund, dedicated to emergency service protection, was dormant from a lack of use and reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Treasury.

DePasquale said he has contacted the unclaimed property division of the Pennsylvania Treasury to initiate processing of the payment to Coal Township VFRA. The Treasury received the money after a trust fund became dormant for lack of use and was reported, according to State AG Eugene DePasquale. It was discovered during a routine audit of the Relief Association.