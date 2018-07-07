State DEP: More reports of West Nile Virus in The Valley

HARRISBURG – The state West Nile Virus Control Program reported this week that 15 mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus in the state and one of them was in The Valley. That mosquito was found in Kelly Township, Union County. Another sample tested positive for West Nile in Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County also. The West Nile virus previously was found on Northumberland and Montour County.

West Nile Virus can lead to a potentially deadly form of encephalitis. No human cases of the virus have turned up this year in Pennsylvania, but in previous years, humans have contracted the disease.

From DEP:

Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause humans to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. According to the Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis.

Individuals can take a number of precautionary measures around their homes to help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas, including:

— Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar containers that hold water;

— Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed;

— Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers;

— Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains;

— Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use;

— Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths;

— Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish; and

— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.

If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can buy Bti products at lawn and garden, outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. This naturally occurring bacterium kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.