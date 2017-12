HARRISBURG – After winning the state championship, the Danville girls cross country team got some special recognition from state legislators. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced the team was honored Tuesday at the state capitol in Harrisburg.

The ceremony took place in the chambers of the state Senate and House of Representatives. Along with winning the state title, Danville also won the District 4 Class 2A title, and took first place in several other meets this season.