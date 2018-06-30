State Attorney General seeks release of Catholic sex abuse report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is being pressed to publicly release a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse and cover-ups in six of the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will ask the court to swiftly decide lingering legal issues before it, his office said Friday. He expects to make that request Monday. “The people of Pennsylvania have a right to see the report, know who is attempting to block its release and why, and to hear the voices of the victims of sexual abuse within the Church,” Shapiro said in a statement.

The state Supreme Court is blocking the release of the report as the result of legal challenges filed under seal by people apparently named in the report. The court has declined to make those filings or dockets public, or name the people who filed the challenges. The Supreme Court’s chief justice, Thomas Saylor, declined comment through a spokeswoman, and lawyers for the unnamed people challenging the report did not respond to requests for comment.