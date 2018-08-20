PA Attorney General and Snyder DA: Big drug and robbery bust

Drug ring busted with 15 people charged

SELINSGROVE – As a result of a year-long grand jury investigation, a big drug ring in and around Snyder County has been shutdown and 15 people are charged. In a news conference Monday, Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch and State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced drug related charges against nine adults ages 18 to 22 and six juveniles. The charges stem from the illegal distribution of controlled substances and a pair of drug-related armed robberies.

Piecuch says a drug-related armed robbery at Susquehanna University in August 2017 was the tip of the iceberg for the investigation, “Between the spring of 2016 through his arrest in the fall of 2017, Noah Hendricks was at the center of a drug distribution ring here in Snyder County and beyond. It began with the sale of marijuana, and it expanded in other drugs including ecstasy, cocaine and pills.”

A second drug-related armed robbery then occurred at Clarion University a few weeks later. The DA says Hendricks supplied a 9mm handgun in both robberies.

The investigation also says Hendricks obtained 12,000 Xanax pills via the “Dark Web” in April of 2017, and provided large batches to close associates, including Juvon Batts and Brice Harro. The distribution caused at least six non-fatal overdoses of Selinsgrove area teenagers.

The DA says not only was it alarming so many kids were involved, but that Hendricks operated the ring like a business, and with intimidation to his closest associates, “Rumors about him carrying and threatening people with a 9mm (handgun)…that’s correct, that’s true. They weren’t making that up. They weren’t finding excuses why they weren’t willing to come forward publicly.”

Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman, representing Shapiro, says this investigation sends a message to all young people, “What his case demonstrates is that the epidemic of drugs does not stop at the high school, or even at the collegiate door. (Mike) Piecuch recognizes this issue quite well, and I’m certain part of that is to make sure that children in this county are safe.”

All nine adults were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Reed. Hendricks is charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver, robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, and several other charges. His bail was set at $ 2 million dollars. Batts and Harro each face two counts of possession with intent to deliver, robbery, and other charges. Batts bail was set at $250,000, while Harro is on house arrest on $75,000 10%, plus an additional $75,000 unsecured bail. The six juveniles will be prosecuted in Snyder County court and no other details are being disclosed.