State AG to take action to make grand jury report public

HARRISBURG—The state Attorney General is taking action to make public the grand jury report of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania. The Office of the Attorney General Josh Shapiro says they are taking legal action Monday to make the grand jury report public.

In an opinion issued earlier this week by the State Supreme Court, the Court invited the Office of Attorney General to “lodge an objection to a continued stay” of the report’s release. The Office of Attorney General is responding to that invitation from the Court.

“The people of Pennsylvania have a right to see the report, know who is attempting to block its release and why, and to hear the voices of the victims of sexual abuse within the Church,” Attorney General Shapiro said. The court blocked release of the report because dozens of individual priests and others, are named without opportunity to refute the findings.