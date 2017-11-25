Starting off the holiday season with strong donations to the Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY—Generous donations keep rolling into the Needy Family Fund. In just the first week of collecting donations the Needy Family Fund has received almost $4,000. Along with anonymous donations, two Valley businesses and six personal donations came in at the end of the week. The total is now $3,870 going into the holiday season. You can see a full list of contributors at WKOK.com.

Each year, the Daily Item, BB & T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up with the Salvation Army, to help Valley families. The Salvation Army determines family eligibility, the story of the families is publicized and the bank serves as a single clearing house for the donations.

