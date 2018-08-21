Start of school for Milton area schools delayed for mold

MILTON – Due to some high humidity and some mold in the buildings, students in the Milton Area School District will be heading back to school two weeks later than scheduled.

Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan tells us the start of school for the district is now Thursday, September 6. Faculty will report Tuesday, September 4. Milton’s home football game Friday night vs. Shamokin has also been moved to Danville. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m.

The district says all five buildings were experiencing high humidity due to the high amount of rain over the last several weeks. Dr. Keegan says each building has aging HVAC systems that do not have dehumidifiers. She says the district first learned about the problem August 7.

Dr. Keegan says all options are being considered for either a long-term repair and/or exploring costs of replacing its current HVAC system. She says it will be up to the school board on how to proceed. The school year was scheduled to begin Thursday.