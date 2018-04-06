Stable funding coming to North’d Co. Conservation District 

SUNBURY – One Valley entity knows they’ll survive the state budget debacle. At its annual Legislative Luncheon, the Northumberland County Conservation District announced it is expected to receive stable funding again for the upcoming fiscal year.

Judy Becker, county conservation District Manager was happy to hear from Valley legislators, “They’re very supportive of us, they’re very open to any suggestions that we have when it comes to the funding issues and I am happy to hear that our funding is going to stay the same this year.”

Attending were State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representatives Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg). Senator Gordner says the state’s impact fees have played a big part in funding state conservation districts, “It is money that comes into all 67 counties. Northumberland County, Union County, Snyder County get it for recreational projects, for road projects and bridge projects, and for the conservation district, it is their No. 1 source of funding now, so it’s very important to them.”

He says the natural gas impact fee, the only one in the country, has generated $1.2 billion dollars, including $200 million per year since it was adopted. Judy Becker says a big reason why funding is crucial is for water quality for Valley watersheds such as the Little Shamokin Creek, Sunbury’s drinking water source, “We have played a role in the improvement of that water shed, and that is going to lower costs because its going to decrease the need for treatment of that water because of the fact that’s improving, and as time goes on, we hope to see that continue to improve.”

As for the rest of the budget, Senator Gordner says the General Assembly plans to have a spending plan on Governor Tom Wolf’s desk by June 30.