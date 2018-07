SHAMOKIN – A man reported to police he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Shamokin. Northumberland County Communications says the incident was first reported just after 9:30 a.m. at 142 East Lincoln Street.

County communications says the victim then walked to the Shamokin police department building on Franklin Street. The victim reportedly suffered a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to Geisinger Shamokin for treatment.