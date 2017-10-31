Stabbing in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A fight broke out early this morning on the 1100-1200 block of South Front Street in Sunbury, involving numerous people in which one of the participants was stabbed. Sunbury Police told WKOK that the victim was transported to Geisinger for treatment of their injuries. The assailant is still at large. No desricptions are available at this time. Sunbury PD were assisted by Northumberland, Point Township, and Mahoning Township Police Departments and State Police.