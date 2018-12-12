SRI won’t have a New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Sunbury

SUNBURY – Citing a lack of volunteers, Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated made it official this week – they won’t have a New Years Eve ‘Countdown in the Downtown.’ The annual event which began at Fourth and Market Streets in 2012, has insufficient support this year.

The city and SRI teamed up for the activity each year, which annually drew hundreds of people for music, a VIP tent, and the lighting of a large light bulb.

SRI Executive Director Sierra Woodling says they had a wonderful late shoppers night recently, with hundreds of visitors in the downtown. She says they were hoping to see volunteers and leaders step forward to help the New Year’s Eve event.

Woodling says the SRI board would like to bring back the celebration in the future, but volunteers and business participation are needed to make that happen.