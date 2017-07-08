SRI Prez: Sunbury Revitalization Inc. may be moving soon

SUNBURY — The head of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. says the organization may be moving soon. Jeb Stotter, president of SRI, informed leaders of the organization this week. He said the local Eagles club, which owns SRI’s Market Street building, may soon close on the sale of the structure. That could mean the end of SRI’s lease at 249 Market Street.

All of the conversation is preliminary and Stotter said they are looking at other locations in the downtown, as well as possibly locating in their Albright Center on Chestnut Street. He noted that Sunbury’s Salvation Army Thrift Store is also currently looking for a new location in the downtown.