Sprinkler system contained Polar Tech fire

ELYSBURG – Sprinklers may have saved the day when a Valley manufacturing plant caught fire today. A dozen volunteer fire companies from several counties responded to a fire this morning in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. The fire started around 7 a.m. at Polar Tech Industries off of Route 487.

The News Item reports Elysburg Fire Chief Dennis Kroh credits the plant’s sprinkler system for containing the blaze to a back storage area at the warehouse until crews were able to respond. It took about a two hours for firefighters to bring the flames under control and clean up damaged materials.

No injuries were reported. The plant received smoke damage and the shipping area suffered water damage. An investigation is under way, but Chief Kroh said he doesn’t believe a cause will be determined. Polar Tech is a manufacturer of shipping containers, ice packs, and other items.