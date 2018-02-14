Spring will bring new construction projects to Selinsgrove

SHAMOKIN DAM – Lots of roadwork coming to Market Street in Selinsgrove this year. PennDOT officials announced the upcoming projects during Friday’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting.

Work will include paving, basic repairs and ADA-compliant ramps on the sidewalk for Market Street from Sand Hill Road, all the way to Roosevelt Avenue near the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Some additional ramp work will take place at the Weis Markets on Route 522. Work is expected to start May 29 through Thanksgiving.