Spring time means motorcycle time

SUNBURY – It’s spring time, the weather is warmer and that means you’re going to be seeing more motorcycles on the roadways in The Valley. Kimberly Smith and Tara Schane were on WKOK’s Sunrise recently giving us the low down on motorcycle safety. Tara Schane of the North Central Highway Safety Network says all motorists should look out for motorcycles, “Motorcycles are very easily lost in blind spots, so at this time of year, especially when it’s starting to stay light longer, and in the dusk, be aware that they may be out there in the warmer weather. Look for them in your blind spot, and be extra careful.”

Kimberly Smith, the Safety Press Officer at PennDOT suggests that all riders, even those riding for 10 or more years, should take a rider safety course “There are different courses out there. There’s a beginners for our new riders, or our want to be riders, but there’s also an intermediate course and an advanced rider course. So even if you’ve been riding for 10-15 years, and you think ‘I’m a pretty good rider, I know what I’m doing,’ those people are always surprised by what they learn in our courses.”

Tara Schane told us the best safety advice they could give to existing or potential motorcyclists out there. “Wear a helmet. They’re not required by law, but it’s the smart thing to do. You don’t want nothing between your brain and the roadway, so I recommend wearing a helmet.”

For information on motorcycle safety, or if you’re interested in PennDOT’s free motorcycle safety courses visit PennDOT.gov (or you can find the information on WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)