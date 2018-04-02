Spring snow affecting Valley roads & delaying schools

UNDATED — An early spring snow has led to some school delays and has affected Valley roads. So far, most of the Valley has received about two inches of snow through the early morning, though some higher elevations have about 4 inches. WKOK’s WinterNet page is is in our news feed at WKOK.com.

The following Valley roads are affected:

A tree is down on Route 522 in McClure

Route 104 is shutdown in both directions between Middleburg and Mount Pleasant Mills due to tractor-trailers stuck on the roadway

Route 54 is temporarily closed in both directions at Natalie Mountain between Natalie and Elysburg. Minor accidents have been reported there and PennDOT is treating the road.

A tree is down blocking Route 42 south in Catawissa Township

The Valley remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. WKOK will have the latest updates on weather and road conditions and school delays.