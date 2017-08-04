Spreading the message about what The Valley has to offer

SUNBURY – Summer time is the best time of the year to enjoy the natural beauty in The Valley. One Valley non-profit is making sure everyone takes advantage of every second left this summer to get out enjoy the Susquehanna River, parks, and more. That organization is the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.

Executive Director Gail Kulp, “We work to create and sustain a greenway along the Susquehanna River that enhances the river towns and the lives of the people that live there both now and in the future.”

The organization bases its mission on education and outreach through newsletters and other events, “Our annual photo contest that just wrapped up and we’ll be announcing the winners pretty soon. We also have a lot of events that we host or participate in throughout the year.”

Those photo winners have been announced. They are:

Landscape Category:

1st Place- John Beatty, Holtwood, PA

2nd Place – Brinkley Sprunt, Winfield, PA

3rd Place – Dana Rockwell, Susquehanna County, PA

River Towns Category:

1st Place – Mark Nance, Willamsport, PA

2nd Place – Terry Wild, Harrisburg, PA