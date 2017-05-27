Sports, Scores & Skeds: Mount Carmel’s Fiamoncini throws gold

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tim Adleman tossed eight innings of one-hit ball, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Friday night. Adleman (3-2) entered with a 6.19 ERA and hadn’t pitched more than seven innings in 19 career starts. But he looked like Greg Maddux against Philadelphia.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Neil Walker homered twice in his return to his hometown, Jacob deGrom gave New York’s bullpen a needed rest and the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Friday night. Walker, who grew up in Pittsburgh and played seven seasons for the Pirates before being traded to New York in December 2015, finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today, Sunday and Memorial Day. Today’s game is at 3:30pm. When the Phillies are on 1070AM WKOK, we continue with our normal programming at WKOK.com.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Final results from the PIAA track and field championships Friday at Shippensburg University:

BOYS AAA FIELD

Shot Put — 1, Jordan Geist, Knoch, 71-04.5. 2, Matt Slagus, North Pocono, 59-08.5. 3, Kelton Chastulik, Chambersburg, 59-04. 4, Cameron Landis, Cathedral Prep, 59-00.75. 5, Ben Viau, Manheim Twp., 55-08. 6, John Eakin, Bradford, 55-04.5. 7, Keith Dreese, Selinsgrove, 55-00. 8, Tyreek Lipscomb, George Junior, 54-05.25.

GIRLS AAA FIELD

Shot Put — 1, Payden Montana, Berwick, 47-03. 2, Jenay Faulkner, Greencastle-Antrim, 42-04.75. 3, Samantha Orie, Hempfield Area, 42-02.75. 4, Sianni McLeod, Abington, 41-01.5. 5, Chloee Kleespies, Avon Grove, 41-00.75. 6, Jordan Bair, State College, 40-06. 7, Jasmine Wicks, Baldwin, 40-04.5. 8, Aliyah Striver, McCaskey, 40-00.25.

BOYS AA FIELD

Javelin — 1, Gavin Darcy, Dunmore, 199-06. 2, Ethan Dabbs, Richland, 194-00. 3, Jared Mowery, Danville, 191-08. 4, Zach Baum, Derry, 188-01.

Discus — 1, Evan Blaire, Hickory, 186-05. 2, Tom Bojalad, St. Marys, 180-01. 3, Alex Martin, Christopher Dock Mennonite, 159-09. 4, Lance Fisher, Riverside, 150-11. 5, Dante Manetta, Trinity, 147-07. 6, Dom Lagnese, Quaker Valley, 145-09. 7, Darien Yeager, Danville, 144-06. 8, Ryan Kilhoffer, Johnsonburg, 144-05.

GIRLS AA FIELD

Javelin — 1, Maura Fiamoncini, Mount Carmel, 144-08. 2, Skylar Sherry, Johnsonburg, 144-00. 3, Cambrie Campbell, Moniteau, 140-08. 4, Lillian Hill, North East, 137-04. 5, Morgan Bower, Millville, 135-07. 6, Jadyn Tiracave, Penn Cambria, 130-11. 7, Trinity Clark, Kane, 130-06. 8, Katie Henson, Canton, 126-02.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events and today’s schedule:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 8 L.A. Angels 5

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 4 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Toronto 7 Texas 6

Final Kansas City 6 Cleveland 4

Final Boston 3 Seattle 0

Final Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 2

Final Houston 2 Baltimore 0

Detroit at Chi White Sox 5:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 5 Philadelphia 2

Final Washington 5 San Diego 1

Final N-Y Mets 8 Pittsburgh 1

Final Arizona 4 Milwaukee 2, 10 Innings

Final Colorado 10 St. Louis 0

Final L.A. Dodgers 4 Chi Cubs 0

Final Atlanta 2 San Francisco 0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 82 Connecticut 68

Final Washington 88 Chicago 79

Final Seattle 87 N-Y Liberty 81

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L.A. Angels at Miami 4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston 7:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Philadelphia 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee 4:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Pittsburgh 7:15 p.m.

Chi Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado 9:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco 10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Sparks at Atlanta 6:00 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved