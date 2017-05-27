Home
Sports, Scores & Skeds: Mount Carmel’s Fiamoncini throws gold

Sports, Scores & Skeds: Mount Carmel’s Fiamoncini throws gold

WKOK Staff | |

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tim Adleman tossed eight innings of one-hit ball, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Friday night. Adleman (3-2) entered with a 6.19 ERA and hadn’t pitched more than seven innings in 19 career starts. But he looked like Greg Maddux against Philadelphia.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Neil Walker homered twice in his return to his hometown, Jacob deGrom gave New York’s bullpen a needed rest and the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Friday night. Walker, who grew up in Pittsburgh and played seven seasons for the Pirates before being traded to New York in December 2015, finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today, Sunday and Memorial Day. Today’s game is at 3:30pm. When the Phillies are on 1070AM WKOK, we continue with our normal programming at WKOK.com.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Final results from the PIAA track and field championships Friday at Shippensburg University:

 

BOYS AAA FIELD

Shot Put — 1, Jordan Geist, Knoch, 71-04.5. 2, Matt Slagus, North Pocono, 59-08.5. 3, Kelton Chastulik, Chambersburg, 59-04. 4, Cameron Landis, Cathedral Prep, 59-00.75. 5, Ben Viau, Manheim Twp., 55-08. 6, John Eakin, Bradford, 55-04.5. 7, Keith Dreese, Selinsgrove, 55-00. 8, Tyreek Lipscomb, George Junior, 54-05.25.

GIRLS AAA FIELD

Shot Put — 1, Payden Montana, Berwick, 47-03. 2, Jenay Faulkner, Greencastle-Antrim, 42-04.75. 3, Samantha Orie, Hempfield Area, 42-02.75. 4, Sianni McLeod, Abington, 41-01.5. 5, Chloee Kleespies, Avon Grove, 41-00.75. 6, Jordan Bair, State College, 40-06. 7, Jasmine Wicks, Baldwin, 40-04.5. 8, Aliyah Striver, McCaskey, 40-00.25.

BOYS AA FIELD

Javelin — 1, Gavin Darcy, Dunmore, 199-06. 2, Ethan Dabbs, Richland, 194-00. 3, Jared Mowery, Danville, 191-08. 4, Zach Baum, Derry, 188-01.

Discus — 1, Evan Blaire, Hickory, 186-05. 2, Tom Bojalad, St. Marys, 180-01. 3, Alex Martin, Christopher Dock Mennonite, 159-09. 4, Lance Fisher, Riverside, 150-11. 5, Dante Manetta, Trinity, 147-07. 6, Dom Lagnese, Quaker Valley, 145-09. 7, Darien Yeager, Danville, 144-06. 8, Ryan Kilhoffer, Johnsonburg, 144-05.

GIRLS AA FIELD

Javelin — 1, Maura Fiamoncini, Mount Carmel, 144-08. 2, Skylar Sherry, Johnsonburg, 144-00. 3, Cambrie Campbell, Moniteau, 140-08. 4, Lillian Hill, North East, 137-04. 5, Morgan Bower, Millville, 135-07. 6, Jadyn Tiracave, Penn Cambria, 130-11. 7, Trinity Clark, Kane, 130-06. 8, Katie Henson, Canton, 126-02.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events and today’s schedule:

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Miami  8          L.A. Angels    5

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Oakland          4          N-Y Yankees  1

Final    Toronto           7          Texas   6

Final    Kansas City     6          Cleveland        4

Final    Boston 3          Seattle 0

Final    Tampa Bay      5          Minnesota       2

Final    Houston          2          Baltimore        0

Detroit at         Chi White Sox            5:10 p.m.

Detroit at         Chi White Sox            2:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Cincinnati        5          Philadelphia    2

Final    Washington     5          San Diego       1

Final    N-Y Mets        8          Pittsburgh        1

Final    Arizona           4          Milwaukee      2, 10 Innings

Final    Colorado         10        St. Louis          0

Final    L.A. Dodgers  4          Chi Cubs         0

Final    Atlanta            2          San Francisco  0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Minnesota       82        Connecticut     68

Final    Washington     88        Chicago           79

Final    Seattle 87        N-Y Liberty    81

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L.A. Angels    at         Miami  4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland          at         N-Y Yankees  1:05 p.m.

Texas   at         Toronto           1:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         Minnesota       2:10 p.m.

Detroit at         Chi White Sox            2:10 p.m.

Seattle at         Boston 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City     at         Cleveland        4:10 p.m.

Detroit at         Chi White Sox            5:10 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Houston          7:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati        at         Philadelphia    4:05 p.m.

San Diego       at         Washington     4:05 p.m.

Arizona           at         Milwaukee      4:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets        at         Pittsburgh        7:15 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         L.A. Dodgers  7:15 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Colorado         9:10 p.m.

Atlanta            at         San Francisco  10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Sparks     at         Atlanta            6:00 p.m.

Dallas  at         Phoenix           10:00 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff