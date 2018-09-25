Split verdict in Dr. Teichman vs. Evangelical suit

Another day of the Evangelical Hospitals vs. Dr. Teichman trial

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital says they’ll keep fighting the case against them filed by a former Evan OB/GYN physician. After Monday’s split verdict in the Dr. Teichman lawsuit against the hospital, they issued a statement.

““We are truly disappointed by this outcome,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The patient is at the center of everything we do at Evangelical and this shaped the decisions made relative to the case.

The Medical Staff and Hospital administration worked together to do what was right in the best interest of patient care and uphold our standards of quality and safety. We will continue to vigorously defend our actions.”

Monday in Union County court, a jury found several flaws in the hospital’s investigation and response, but they did rule that Dr. Teichman was notified adequately of accusations against him, and that a ‘proctoring period’ was satisfactory solution after his suspension. The jury did not assess damages and trial resumes Tuesday.