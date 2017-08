MONTOUR COUNTY — There will be a lane restriction today on Interstate 80 eastbound for a spill cleanup. It will take place at mile marker 218 in Liberty Township, Montour County. The lane closure will run from 8 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. Motorists should be alert when driving through the work zone. The work is between the Limestoneville (215) and Danville (224) exits.