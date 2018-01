Spill cleanup rescheduled on I-80 east in Union County

UNION COUNTY – A spill cleanup along Interstate 80 east in Union County orginially scheduled for Tuesday will now take place Thursday. The work site is just west of the Mile Run interchange in West Buffalo Township. Work will be performed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a lane restriction–and some delays for motorists eastbound into The Valley. (Matt Catrillo)